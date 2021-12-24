 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Heavy Mountain Snow Expected During the Christmas Holiday

By AVA News Service on December 24, 2021

A series of cold upper level storm systems will aid in lowering snow levels to as low as 2000 feet by Saturday afternoon, and then occasionally sea level Saturday night through Monday morning. Periods of heavy showers spreading across the cold airmass will favor significant mountain snowfall beginning this afternoon and lasting through Monday morning. Travel across mountain roadways and highway passes will subsequently be difficult if not impossible.

Storm total snowfall forecast for select cities in northwest California valid 4pm Saturday through 10am Monday.

(National Weather Service)

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

-