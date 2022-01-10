JDSF Blockade

Happening now at the Camp 1 entrance:
Protestors are blocking gates to prevent the logging of their public lands. The RedTail timber harvest plan is in and around the largest camp ground in the 50,000 acre state owned forest. CAL FIRE Jackson Demonstration State Forest manages our land as a commercial timber operation while ignoring and refuting the science that says they shouldn’t.
This timber harvest plan sits on the Noyo River, a river that is habitat for endangered fish species and is already 303 (d) listed because of its excess sediment and temperature caused by logging. Despite this, JDSF has logged well over a thousand acres in this watershed over the past 2 years with hundreds of acres ongoing, and hundreds of acres proposed for later this year.
This mismanagement of our public resources cannot continue! Protest and make your voices heard!
Go to savejackson.org to learn more
4 Comments
When I worked for the State of California, we called it Jackson Demolition State Forest. “Demonstration” is such BS!
Where are the cops? Why aren’t these people being arrested? This is a business and they’re disrupting a business. This is no different that the Coop mask protest, where is the outrage?
Marmon
F-ck bidness, especially the “bidness” of murdering trees. The murderers should be locked away for life, and the forest preserved.
“Protestors are blocking gates to prevent the logging of their public lands. ”
So JDSF is now “theirs”? Doesn’t JDSF belonged to the people of the state of California, managed by CalFire, and governed by the laws established by the California State Legislature?