Tsunami Advisory

A TSUNAMI ADVISORY is in effect for the entire US Pacific seaboard and Hawaii after a massive undersea volcanic eruption triggered a 7.4 magnitude earthquake near Tonga.

"A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected," the National Weather Service said in a flash bulletin. "If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials," the agency warned.

photos courtesy Tonga Geological Services, Government of Tonga...