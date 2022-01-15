 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tsunami Advisory

By AVA News Service on January 15, 2022

A TSUNAMI ADVISORY is in effect for the entire US Pacific seaboard and Hawaii after a massive undersea volcanic eruption triggered a 7.4 magnitude earthquake near Tonga.

"A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected," the National Weather Service said in a flash bulletin. "If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials," the agency warned.

photos courtesy Tonga Geological Services, Government of Tonga...

Geologists on the site. Oversighting Hunga Ha'apai in the forefront and Hunga Tonga 'o the left. The plumes up to 20km above sea level.

  1. Kirk Vodopals January 15, 2022

    Mother nature at her best

