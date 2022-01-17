AV Basketball Cancelled This Week

Dear Anderson Valley Community,

I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather on this holiday.

I have made the difficult decision to cancel basketball practice and games for all players this coming week. I know this is very disappointing, and we are making this decision based on data. We will work with the coaches and the other school districts to reschedule the games to the greatest extent possible.

If your student has been practicing with the basketball teams, as a precaution, we will rapid test them on Tuesday just to provide an additional layer of security and support for those students. Of course, if your student exhibits any symptoms, please contact the school office and keep them home.

We are doing very well in our contact tracing, and it is safer for your student to be in school, then out of school, not following guidelines. The staff has done a wonderful job in covering positions where folks have had to be out due to travel delay, injury, and illness. Our testing pools will be running twice a week through the end of February and perhaps longer.

As soon as it becomes available, we will be sending out the link for the home test kit program that is being offered by the Federal government. This will be a great opportunity for families to get a little stockpile to test in the event anyone presents symptoms. We will be available to answer questions and support your login for these test kits once the site goes online.

I urge you, once again, if your student, or yourself, is not fully vaccinated including boosters, please reach out to the Anderson Valley Health Center, so that they can take care of that for you. The quarantine and isolation rules are based on whether you are vaccinated fully or not. If the full vaccinations have not been administered; oftentimes, the quarantine length is longer. We need your students to be in school. Help us, help them by ensuring they are fully vaccinated.

Again, I want to reiterate to you that our cases of Covid are low compared to other school districts. We have gone a long time with very few cases, and we are diligent in managing and mitigating any potential exposures. If you have any questions, please feel free to call my cell number.

Louise Simson

Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

Cell: 707-684-1017