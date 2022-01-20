Letters (January 20, 2022)

ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL TOY DRIVE

Dear Community:

The Volunteer Firefighters Association pulled off another VERY successful Toy Drive this year. The toys were handed out at the Food Bank on December 8, and much appreciated. Speaking of appreciation, the following are thanked for their generosity in making this drive successful: Hedgehog Books, Lions Club, Unity Club, AV Brewery, The Mercantile, Lemons, Anderson Valley Market, Big 5 Sporting Goods, and the community members who donated dollars or toys…you know who you are!

This community is tops! Thank You!

Tina, Sarah, Sandy and Judy

Anderson Valley

CUBBIES

Editor,

There is a big problem in the County Clerk’s [sic] office. A lot of steps in the legal process require the "service" of documents and oftentimes the service of documents is so important that it requires a declaration under penalty of perjury that the notice has been mailed.

The clerk's office in Ukiah has apparently been following a practice of declaring under penalty of perjury that the document has been mailed, but instead of mailing the document they have put a document in a cubbyhole box at the Clerk's office where they have a cubbyhole for each attorney and which practice would require the attorney to visit the clerk's office (1) to see if there are any outstanding notices; and (2) to retrieve them by hand. The cubbyholes are not the legal equivalent of the US mail. If the attorney does not visit the clerk's office in time the notice is ineffective for its intended purpose of providing actual notice. That is why the notices are required by law to be mailed.

Enclosed is a public filing by the defendants in the case of Soto v. McCullough where the attorneys on the other side seek relief based upon the above described practice.

I also enclosed a letter that I sent a couple of days prior to their filing and which by coincidence the other side learned of within three days and used the concept expressed in my letter to unsuccessfully seek relief from filing something late.

You will see on the second page of my letter that the problem was a bit more nuanced and problematic where Judge Nadel took the very rare step of vacating what is called a "submission," (a formal declaration that the court will receive no further information and will make a decision based on what is already submitted).

In this particular case the notice was also unusual in that it was set in the same week, an unusually short period of time for setting a hearing, and further unusual in that it was e-mailed to the Ukiah attorney and purportedly mailed to my office in Willits. I say purportedly because it was never received in the mail by us and the original of the notice was found in our attorney box at the clerk's office a month later with no postage on it.

Perhaps it was just a comedy of errors, but even my dog Pigfat would know the difference between being stumbled over and being kicked. Because the case remains pending I will spare you the details. However, I will not be supporting Judge Nadel's first appearance before the voters in his June after having been appointed to her position.

For now, there is a big problem in the clerk's office and it remains to be seen whether it will be fixed.

Yours very truly,

Christopher J. Neary, Attorney at Law

Willits

ED NOTE: Mr. Neary surely intended “Court,” not “County” Clerk, as County Clerk Bartolomie makes even clearer:

“The Mendocino County Clerk Recorder does not have ‘cubbies’ of any kind, nor do we hold recorded documents for attorneys (or anyone) to pick up their recorded documents in our office; Is there a possibility that Mr. Neary is talking about the ‘Court Clerk’ (Superior Court Clerk) rather than the ‘County Clerk Recorder’?”

So we asked Court Executive Officer Kim Turner about the situation. Ms Turner replied:

Mr. Anderson, Thank you for your inquiry. Mr. Neary brought to my attention an inadvertent procedural error that one of our court staff was making with respect to mail service. We immediately directed the clerk to correct this error and it was fully addressed immediately. I told Mr. Neary that I appreciated that he brought this to our attention. As you may know, the court has gone from paper filing to e-filing and paperless files in the last six months. Whenever sea changes occur in long-standing practices, there can be some confusion. This is what happened in Mr. Neary’s situation. The attorney boxes in the Clerk’s Office are being phased out for most attorneys, except those who still perform paper filings and exchange other ancillary documents with the court. I hope this is helpful. Kim Turner Court Executive Officer Mendocino Superior Court

BECAUSE THE ANTI-VAXXERS...

Editor:

I had planned to go to work Sunday, although I wasn’t scheduled. My colleagues and our patients are suffering through the worst period in my 40 years as a nurse. I know this, yet I couldn’t make myself go in.

I had been off the past two weeks, enjoying a treasured visit from my sons. During this time, I slept without waking in the night to endlessly replay scenes from my workday. It was a visit to the time before COVID-19, when I loved my job and was able to separate it from my actual life.

I am exhausted by the unrelenting trauma of our time. Others have it far worse than I do. Many are opting out, quitting or changing jobs to find a better work/life balance. Large numbers of health care professionals are leaving. It’s too hard, and the trauma has gone on for too long.

I won’t leave — yet. But I can no longer sacrifice my well-being for the sake of others who will not do the barest minimum to protect themselves. I will work when I can and try to forgive myself when I can’t.

Stephanie Adams

Petaluma

VOTING RIGHTS

Dear Editor,

I agree with President Biden who came out strongly today in his speech in Atlanta for passage of voting rights legislation and an end to voter suppression bills already passed by many states. President Biden most likely would not be where he is today-our President-had it not been for the fairly counted votes of millions of Americans in November, 2020.

Furthermore it is time to stand up with our brothers and sisters, of whatever race, culture, ethnicity, and religion, including President Biden and Vice President Harris, for freedom. It is quite obviously also past time to end the filibuster because now it takes more than half of the US Senate to even debate legislation.

Frank H. Baumgardner

Santa Rosa

MANY STUDIES

Editor:

Sabina Thiessen notes the need for “more studies” to inform the future of the Potter Valley Project. She then states her predetermined conclusion that maintaining the project in its current form is necessary for water supply while attempting to minimize the dams’ substantial impact on the environment.

A multitude of completed studies point to the importance of the headwaters of the Eel River for fish and wildlife and the likelihood that a dam-free diversion is a more reliable, less expensive option for water supply. This is important in the face of PG&E’s decision to retire the project in April.

Many studies are available at pottervalleyproject.org. A newly released study by NOAA notes that the basin above the dams “has substantial salmonid capacity relative to the rest of the watershed” and “could provide an important cool-water refuge during warm years.”

We do face an uncertain water future in California. We should be investing in smart, modern infrastructure that reduces impacts to the environment and provides secure water supplies for humans. Studies have shown a dam-free diversion to replace the outdated Potter Valley Project would do just that.

Eric Leland

Petaluma

DO THE RIGHT THING

To the Editor:

On 1/11/22, the Ukiah Daily Journal published an article entitled “California: Tax hikes for universal health care?”

We had Proposition 186 for universal, single payer health care for all Californians on the ballot in 1992. It was defeated with the same misleading “facts” about increased taxes without mentioning the decreased personal expenses resulting in a net savings for all Californians. The article you published was trying to do the same.

The state analysts of 2017 are not talking about CalCare! This article wants to tarnish AB1400 with facts from 4 years ago.

The proposed funding for AB1400 will only tax businesses after their first $2M in gross receipts. Small business will not be affected. No more businesses paying health benefits or Workman’s Comp.

A tiny 1 percent tax on those who earn more than $49,900 and a small 1.25 percent payroll tax for businesses with 50 or more employees. Small business will no longer have to pay payroll taxes at all!

Personal income taxes on high earners. Those who earn less than $149,509 per year will pay nothing.

No more paying premiums, co-pays or deductibles.

No more out of network providers being denied coverage.

No more denied claims.

All basic and necessary health care services provided at point of service for free, including medical, dental, hearing, vision, long-term care, and prescription drugs. Everyone will save money on health care while insurance industry profits are curtailed.

A just transition funding job training for those who will be laid off the current private health care industry is included. Many of the same type of jobs will be available in the single-payer system.

Once California passes a universal health care law, the state will become eligible to apply for Federal waivers to fund the single-payer system with diverted Medicare, Medi-Cal and Affordable Care Act funds.

Some people exclaim that the government can’t do anything right. Considering the track record of the private health care industry, it is obvious that private insurance doesn’t do it right, and they are subject to fraud and corruption. Private business has a goal of maximizing private profits. Government has a goal of serving the public. Which would you rather have managing your healthcare, a for profit business, or an organization designed to serve the public?

Considering the current state of our healthcare system with 3.2M Californians without medical insurance, many more who have insurance but don’t use it because they can’t pay the deductibles or co-pays, an ongoing pandemic in which medical bankruptcies are through the roof while survivors watch our loved ones be buried or continue with debilitating effects of “long COVID,” it is the moral imperative to do the right thing and protect the health and safety of all Californians with universal single-payer healthcare.

Robin Sunbeam, RN, MSN, PHN, Member of National Nurses United

Ukiah

LET'S SEE THE SCIENCE

Editor:

Most people in Sonoma County are unaware of the long journey water takes from Lake and Mendocino counties to their faucets for their showers, a glass of water or washing dishes.

If you live in northern Sonoma County or inland Mendocino County, you might want to get into the debate, or at least get concerned about your ability to have a stable source of water. Removal of Scott Dam would eliminate the mechanism to manage Russian River water on a year-round basis, leaving Lake Mendocino to dry up in a prolonged drought.

Until the environmental studies are funded and completed, water supply reliability cannot be assured for our families, fish or firefighting.

Let’s see the science.

Carol Cinquini

Santa Rosa

APPRAISING MARILYN DAVIN’S PELOSI HOUSE APPRAISAL

(and in the memory of Jerry Philbrick)

Dear Marilyn Davin,

Your blathering “Dear Nancy” advice column got the 2022 pages of the AVA off to a worse start for me than my case of coronavirus.

Are you vying for some sort of J.D. Vance Hillmuffin Elegy Award?

A few new year notes on your “2022 Pelosi to-do list.”

1) Giving “fundraising advice” to Speaker Pelosi who The Hill recently reported, “holds the undisputed title as Democrats' most successful fundraiser in Congress. She's raked in more than $1 billion for her party since she joined the leadership ranks in 2002, a spokesman said, dwarfing amounts raised by others like Hoyer and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer...” is like a MTA bus driver in Willits telling Jeff Bezos how to deliver an Amazon package.

2) I’d like to “forget about January 6.” Afterall, I hardly think about the last time The Capitol Building was stormed – over 200 years ago. And I didn’t learn enough during my own public-school education in Mendoland to even forget about The War of 1812. The British, Native American tribes, Canadians? Or much about slavery. We must have had different textbooks. Maybe we even saw different productions of “Hamilton” too? In the plucky “creating-a-bank is way more important than slavery“ version I saw, there was a joke the audience really liked about Jefferson sneaking into the slave quarters, though they didn’t use the word rape, or serial rapist, nor did they add the hilarious punchline that Jefferson, of course, must have sold his own children into slavery. Har-dee har har! That’s a knee-slapper that wasn’t in my textbook about the greatness of our Founding Fathers either.

Was it in yours?

Historically speaking, and that particular history were speaking of having taken place only a year ago, it’s probably more difficult to forget if you were inside the building (like Speaker Pelosi) trying to ratify the 2020 Presidential election when the angry mob, many from militia groups, encouraged by the outgoing President (and others), stormed in, chanting they were going to kill you!

According to ABC News, “approximately 10,000 people came onto Capitol grounds, with many engaging in violent clashes with officers trying to protect the building and lawmakers inside. At least 2,000 made it inside the Capitol building. Five people died during or after the attack, including four protesters and one police officer, and approximately 140 officers suffered injuries, according to the Department of Justice.”

That is a moderate account. I’m sure you’ve seen the footage. Amongst other things, you can now add “sedition” to those charges.

Calling them “A bunch of costumed and feathered trespassers” is the sort of JD Vanceism that is rottenly disingenuous to the core. Feathered trespassers”? Plural? I didn’t see one person dressed in feathers. What other imagined definition of the word “feathered” are you using? And for what effect? And “costumed”? Aside from the overhyped “QAnon Shaman” the only “costume” I saw was Stop The Steal garb, MAGA hats, pro-Trump clothing, paramilitary and hunting gear, and American flags. Does that mean millions of Americans are in costume every day? I saw more confederate flags flying than feathers that’s for sure.

You also may want to try to take a tour of The Capitol someday. You might be surprised to find The Old Supreme Court Chamber is inside! And even more surprised to learn that our “federal surplus of wartime weaponry to kill us many times over” is not. Just “normal” defenses in The Capitol Building to protect the people that work there. Not some imaginary omnipotent fantasy fighting force. Those police and military personnel almost couldn’t protect our Vice President, Speaker of the House, and almost every other member of Congress, and other workers. It was more than the “serious threat” that you downplay. It was a “serious threat” put into action. We are incredibly lucky the day wasn’t much worse in terms of injuries and deaths. What would have happened if VP Pence, Speaker Pelosi, or any of our elected officials were assassinated?

3) Don’t start 2022 by criticizing and judging women for the way they look or dress. Not their hair, not their shoes, not their covid masks. Was Feminism 101 taught in your 1950’s-60’s public high school? After slavery class? Maybe a refresher course is in order? If a multiple choice question arises afterwards, it’s probably a better guess that a color-coordinated covid mask worn by a public policymaker is a) to bring attention to the importance of wearing a mask during a pandemic which has killed over 800,000 Americans, than B) signifying how much money they have.

4) Shit, I’m only on 4?

I don’t have time to go into the rest of your misguided fuzzy-thinking and false equivalencies. But regarding another of your Vanceisms... “Everybody knows the US was and continues to be racist.” What are you forgiving? Or forgetting? Slavery? Segregation? Voting rights? Lynching? Our current prison system (which you later bemoan)? Income inequality? How difficult it was for Vice President Kamala Harris to achieve her current position, and all the “firsts” in her political life and our American history as a person of color and a woman (Thank you Nancy for the helping crack the glass ceiling). And what are these “actual accomplishments and qualifications” that are suddenly race and gender neutral? Who made them? Is it not an “actual accomplishment” to become elected DA of San Francisco? To be elected Attorney General of California? And then US Senator of California, the most diverse and largest state in the US? The fifth biggest economy! And to do it as the first black, first Asian-American, first woman (except for California Senator) is quite an achievement. You are the one who “denigrates the honest successes of minorities by leaving the impression that they were chosen or promoted solely because they weren’t white men” by not acknowledging her amazing accomplishments and writing that Biden just “ended up with Kamala Harris.”

If you can put race and gender aside (which is impossible in our culture, but let’s live in an even more pretend world than you do), Biden chose the resume of a campaign-tested US Senator, former State Attorney General, from a different geographical location than his, which is also the largest fundraising state in America.

By the way, polls seem to show that about 40% of Americans don’t think the country is racist. And around 70% of them are Republicans. But after stating that everyone knows the country is racist, you later write that there is a misguided emphasis on diversity. Pick a lane. What’s your suggestion? Because the country is so racist we put no emphasis on diversity and wait for racism and economic inequality to altruistically get better on their own?

Oh, I’m an FDR fan too. I commend you for going back 80 years into the political Hall of Fame to find a Dem as formidable in politics as Speaker Pelosi. It is true, as you wrote, FDR was rich. But guess what you didn’t write? FDR amassed even more millions during his Presidency. He got richer! Is he still allowed to speak of socialism? And to be your gold standard? And, sorry, his incredible “privilege” made his becoming elected President less of a monumental achievement (Side note to the monumental: Hattie Caraway was the lone woman Senator, and second ever, in 1933, the year of FDR’s first election. Only 6 other women were in Congress, with only one Black congressman, and since Reconstruction we’ve still only had 9 black Senators from our 50 states over these last almost 150 years, and yep, that includes Obama, and Harris, who is only the second black woman...) and more of a ruling class inevitability given his cousin Teddy held the office prior, and his other cousin, Anna Eleanor, whom he married, was also a member of “the idle rich” Roosevelts whose family made their vast wealth in the far from socialist business of the opium trade. Unless opium is the opiate of the people? One of the great lines about incest (much funnier than anything in “Hamilton”) is Teddy quipping about the FDR and Eleanor marriage, “at least she kept the name in the family.” FDR can less humorously be credited for institutionalizing the racist practice of “red-lining” in America in his attempt to help the working class, I mean the white working class.

But I guess that would be “quibbling” about what goes into our history textbooks?

5) “Latte-democratic stronghold of San Francisco?” Is this your lame update on limousine liberal? As a former barista at Caffe Trieste, which claims to be the first coffee house on the west coast, established in 1956, I can assure you that this city is no stronghold of lattes! I demand an apology on this most outlandish insult! Espresso, macchiato, sure, cappuccinos. Or drip. You’re confusing San Francisco with Marin. Or The Village of Mendocino. Possibly your own perverse caffeine inclinations.

Wrong, yet again.

And Speaker Pelosi doesn’t drink coffee. Hot water with a little lemon.

I’ll stop now.

But when Speaker Pelosi retires, maybe you should run? In 2024? You’ve got great ideas and no doubt a thick skin. Show her and Kamala how it’s done.

Happy new year.

Robert Mailer Anderson

San Francisco

PS. You also may be lucky enough to officiate a friend’s granddaughter’s wedding someday. Especially if that friend donated and helped raise untold millions of dollars for your campaign and causes over the past 35 years. Knowing Gordon and Anne (who recently passed away, so even more reason to accept the honor), it is more than possible that without Speaker Pelosi’s incredible persuasiveness and ability to find commonality, those particular funds and support would have gone into Republican pockets, instead of organizations like the DCCC, which helped your “unstoppable future” Representative Ocasio-Cortez become elected, and Speaker Pelosi appoint her to important Congressional committees well above the grade of normal freshman representatives.

PPS. You are right about public/private schools. But there is less appetite for that than gun reform laws, which is being highjacked from the majority of Americans by lobbyists. Please put on next year’s list, the larger governmental problems of campaign finance reform and anti-gerrymandering. But Speaker Pelosi is for both already.

COST OF DOING BIZ

Editor:

The cannabis industry is experiencing a classic problem of oversupply — falling prices. On Jan. 5, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors explored tax relief, while some growers threatened to avoid paying taxes by returning to the black market. Both groups ignored the fact that the county has applied for $5.5 million in state equity grants to help pay cultivator permit and licensing costs.

Despite firestorms and a pandemic that have kept customers away from Sonoma County businesses, no special tax treatment has been proposed for hotels, restaurants or grape growers.

Cannabis had a bumper crop in 2020, cultivators applied for additional permits, and they increased production in 2021. The market responded to this oversupply with falling prices. Such is business.

Likewise, grape growers had a bumper crop in 2018, resulting in 2019 price declines. Then, the August firestorm struck, and the 2020 grape crop was lost to smoke taint. Although unable to sell our grapes, we paid our farming costs, taxes and grape commission fees — which, like the cannabis tax, are not based on gross revenue.

Taxes are a business expense — other taxpayers should not be expected to subsidize the cannabis industry.

Judith Olney

Healdsburg

DON’T HOBBLE SOLAR POWER

To the Editor:

Many of us early adopters to solar panels put our savings into installing solar panels. We did so for both ecological reasons and because we wanted to stimulate the solar industry. That worked very well. Now the cost for solar panels has fallen a lot from what we paid years ago. The PG&E tariff at that time meant we could break even on our rooftop solar cost by lowering energy costs and the minimal reimbursements for PG&E use of our power in 25 years. These calculations are now being disrupted with PG&E’s proposed rate hikes.

Why is PG&E lobbying for tariffs on rooftop solar? They say it’s to shift costs of maintaining the grid onto solar customers. Haven’t solar customers paid by installing the solar panels, maintaining them, and providing clean electricity that benefits all of us? We have saved PG&E from building new generation plants. We need as much solar electricity as possible to limit climate change which has been amply demonstrated to be real, increasingly severe and arriving sooner than predicted. There have been horrific fires, terrible storms and new records for heat, cold, rainfall and snow across the world.

Imperial County and a couple of other counties had put tariffs on solar and solar installations plummeted. When they reversed those rate hikes solar installations resumed. Tariffs kill rooftop solar and hurt home owners.

These are certainly not times to be shutting down solar power. It’s estimated that by the end of 2020 solar provided about 1/4 of California’s electricity. But California is not yet at net zero for carbon emissions. We should have more solar, not less.

The California Public Utilities Commission will make the final decision on solar rate hikes on Jan. 27. The only ways to influence them at this point is to write a letter to them (public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov) or, better yet, call Governor Newsom who has strong influence with them. His phone number is 916-445-2841 from 9-5 Monday-Friday.

Solar is vital to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and seriously slowing the effects of catastrophic climate change. Please don’t delay and call Governor Newsom today and write to the CPUC, if you can.

Eileen Mitro, Climate Action Mendocino

Ukiah

PLENTY CLEAR

Editor:

Statements by Jan. 6 committee members have been intriguing (e.g, that Ivanka Trump twice implored her father to stop the riot). It sounds like they have a pretty full picture of what happened that day and are researching events leading up to it. That may be more difficult with so many refusing to testify.

But without further work they have two great closing statements: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Feb. 13 speech saying that Donald Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for what transpired on Jan. 6, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Jan. 13, 2021 statement: “Last week’s violent attack on the Capitol was undemocratic, un-American and criminal. … The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

Those words leave no doubt on responsibility.

Jon Yatabe

Bodega Bay

BOGUS REPRESENTATION

Editor:

Made me feel a bit odd when I learned there is such a bulletin called MCT. Oh well, live and learn. Better than living in fear. This bogus lawyer, Andrea Sullivan (from Lakeport) was put on my team when she's exactly working "tooth in glove" with District Attorney C. David Eyster "Oyster"! Also she appears to be working hobbit judge Faulder’s crooked angles also. Why are there three people launching a personal vendetta against me? They are afraid I can see that the fear in their eyes even through television court. Being scared is no way to win in court. At my age now of 67 I really haven't much to lose and certainly nothing to fear. So let's bring on this big juggernaut against me and start my trial. I have been waiting for trial over 22 months now. Are the taxpayers going to pay my room, board, medical expenses etc. dor another two years? Also this "fake lawyer" from Lake County has been receiving a big fee for representing me for about 16 months now. This person and I do not talk to each other -- period! She is just "posing" as my lawyer (sanctioned by the team of Eyster and Faulder) to collect how much from the taxpayers? And for how much longer? I have been ready for trial since day one. District Attorney Eyster is stalling since he has zero evidence against me and hobbit judge Faulder is now running scared with appellate courts watching all this legal moves. The last time in court he played dumb like he barely knew me. When he robbed me 20 years ago as Deputy District Attorney and then issued a "fake warrant" on me when he first became judge he must have known me very well then!

Do these people live in fear or just don't have any morals or scruples? It seems that District Attorney Eyster religiously follows every line of the AVA and daily on the MCT bulletin. Is he paranoid the truth of his lawyer career will all come to light in black and white? And what is Faulder’s real problem? Short man complex? That's called the "Napoleon syndrome." Do you think they ever got their lunch money taken away? Let's try to make Faulder’s tiny head bigger by calling him Napoleon Faulder. There sure are a few Ukiah citizens who stereotype inbreeding!

Praise the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Sincerely,

David ‘Detective Youngcault’ Giusti

Fort Bragg, Mendoza Beach

Mendocino County Jail, Ukiah

PS. Maybe I just look like the guy that took their lunch money! Also my condolences to Terry Philbrick on the passing of her husband and my old pal and boss man Jerry Philbrick. Mendocino County’s mold was for sure broken upon Jerry’s arrival. He will be truly missed.

ED NOTE: Giusti’s right to a reasonably prompt trial also seem to have been waived. Although the last time it came up DA Eyster said Mr. Giusti was undergoing competency evaluation. For two years going on three?

DA EYSTER REPLIES: Mr. Giusti was found legally incompetent and unable to stand trial in early June 2021. After restoration efforts were undertaken, the Court determined on December 23rd that Mr. Giusti had been restored to competency and is now ready for trial. Mr. Giusti has his jury trial currently calendared to get underway on February 14, 2022.

GOOD WORDS FOR THE DA

To The Editor:

David Giusti brags that he “put the D in detective” in the December 29, 2021 edition of the AVA in explaining his reasoning for mail fraud against District Attorney Eyster.

No, Mr. Giusti, you put that D in Dumbass! You’re unnatural obsession with Mr. Eyster is obvious. You have some deep-seated issues. Mr. Eyster has a life in which he works 8-12 hours per day, a family and other responsibilities. I doubt you’re even an afterthought to him. This is a man who pays taxes and contributes to our society. You on the other hand spend your time by choice homeless and drunk. You exist by pushing a shopping cart full of dirty clothes around Ukiah. I’m not judging you. I’m just sayin’!

When you are not writing about your obsession with Mr. Eyster you’re writing wacky ass letters in which you talk nice about that scumbag Aaron Bassler and bad about ex-Sheriff Allman. Sheriff Allman, by the way, was and will forever be one of the most popular sheriffs in Mendocino County history.

Your best “Dumbass” letter to date was the one you wrote in which you condemn Mr. Eyster for the violence in Ukiah. You wrote that the Ukiah streets are so violent that you advise your daughters not to come here. This is where you officially receive the Dumbass award of all time. You are currently in jail for attempted murder, accused of beating half to death a senior citizen of your ilk.

You, your filthy shopping cart, and your propensity for violence are part of what makes Ukiah a disgusting place to live and visit. Your letter was beyond ironic and prove that you are worthy of the Dumbass Award of 2021.

In closing, I would ask you to leave the memory of Polly Klaas alone. You claim to know the “real story” behind her murder. Out of respect for her and her family, please shut up!

So please Mr. Giusti, wear your Dumbass Award of 2021 proudly, you’ve earned it!

Alan ‘Sonny’ Crow

Mendocino County Jail

Ukiah