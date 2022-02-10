Canadian Honkers Won’t Stop Honking!

February 10, 2022
But they’re Canadians so they’re “Ho, ho, ho, laughing all the way!”
Maybe they’re so good natured because they have decent health care.
I hear that there is a U.S. freedom convoy forming in Shaky Town (Los Angeles) that will go all the way to Flag Town (Washington DC).
“Ah, breaker one-nine, this here’s the Rubber Duck
You gotta copy on me, Pig Pen, c’mon?
Ah, yeah, 10-4, Pig Pen, fer shure, fer shure
By golly, it’s clean clear to Flag Town, c’mon
Yeah, that’s a big 10-4 there, Pig Pen
Yeah, we definitely got the front door, good buddy
Mercy sakes alive, looks like we got us a convoy
Was the dark of the moon on the sixth of June
In a Kenworth pullin’ logs
Cab-over Pete with a reefer on
And a Jimmy haulin’ hogs
We is headin’ for bear on I-one-oh
‘Bout a mile outta Shaky Town
I says, “Pig Pen, this here’s the Rubber Duck
“And I’m about to put the hammer down”
Marmon
What?
No honkie jokes?
3 Comments
