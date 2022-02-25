Red Beard Gets 25 to Life

Serial Coastal Thief Guilty Of Assault On A Sheriff’s Deputy With A Firearm; Will Receive Three Strikes Life Sentence.

Defendant William Allan Evers, age 40, most recently a coastal transient, admitted Friday morning in the Mendocino County Superior Court that he assaulted a Sheriff’s deputy with a firearm in the Elk area of Mendocino County back in May 2021 while fleeing from a home burglary in that area.

The defendant also admitted as true sentencing allegations that he has suffered two prior felony convictions that brought him within the meaning and spirit of California’s voter-modified Three Strikes law.

The defendant was convicted of his second Strike — a felony violation of Penal Code section 422, Criminal Threats — in the Shasta County Superior Court in October 2014.

The defendant was convicted of his first Strike – a felony violation of Penal Code sections 459 and 460(a), Residential Burglary – in the Humboldt County Superior Court in 2007.

The defendant also admitted when asked by the judge that he was on state parole at the time of his crime spree and that he had failed to comply with the terms of his parole, particularly the term requiring the defendant to obey all laws.

As part of the negotiated disposition, the defendant stipulated to the only Three Strike sentence authorized by law in this case given the guilty plea and admissions – 25 years to life in state prison.

While also charged with multiple burglaries, those charges were dismissed with the understanding that the defendant will be ordered to pay restitution to the many victims out of his prison wages, if any, during his lengthy incarceration.

The conviction and admissions were referred to the Mendocino Adult Probation Department for a background investigation and sentencing report, as required by law. This report assists the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation during its intake procedures and prison facility assignment process.

The law enforcement agency that spearheaded the investigation of and developed the evidence underlying today’s conviction was the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded the investigations of the many burglaries.

The attorney handling the case for DA Eyster is coastal Deputy District Attorney Eloise Kelsey.

Mendocino County Superior Court Superior Court Judge Keith Faulder accepted today’s guilty plea and admissions. Judge Faulder will also preside over the sentencing hearing and impose the life sentence on March 24, 2022 at 9 o’clock in the morning in Department A in the Ukiah courthouse.

COMMENT RE BED BEARD SENTENCE:

This is a miscarriage of Justice, he is sentenced to the same extent as Mauricio Johnson, a cold blooded triple murderer, one of his victims, a minor female, yet the redheaded burglar is guilty of harming no one.

I am shocked and saddened, by this overbearing judgement.

If he is to be confined to a facility in perpetuity, for his crimes due to his mental state, he should not be confined to a prison, with those that are actually guilty of harming or killing others.

This is a grave injustice, it should be appealed and quickly overturned He should be retried in a fair and just trial, and resentenced, appropriately, and justly.

This is a travesty of our justice system.

I protest and object to this sentence.

The reporter that helped to incriminate him, considering this unreasonable sentence, I hope, has some regrets about doing so.

The ends, do not justify, the means.

The benefit, to others, of the interview, is not commensurate, to the extra suffering, the redheaded burglar will endure, because of it.

It’s truly appalling.